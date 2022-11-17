SUMMARY British sportscar maker McLaren has officially entered India with the inauguration of its first showroom in Mumbai. Through a preliminary launch a year ago, some of its vehicles have already made it to India as private imports as well as through the authorised dealer, Infinity Cars.

McLaren has established a specialised service facility in Mumbai run by engineers with McLaren training. To support McLaren's long-term expansion in the Indian market, the new service centre will place a strong emphasis on offering a positive customer experience. The Mumbai dealership has already delivered 10 cars across two model lines all over the country. (Twitter)

The dealership will be operated by Infinity Cars, known to house quite a few remarkable luxury auto brands in India. Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, said, “We are thrilled to officially start our operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breadth of our model range to customers and enthusiasts in the country. I am excited for McLaren patrons to experience the breathtaking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars.” (Twitter)

The supercar lineup from McLaren is famed for its customizability, advanced engineering, and incredibly light engineering, which are all coupled with cutting-edge design and innovation to provide breath-taking experiences. The powerhouse manufacturer will sell every model in its lineup in India, including the GT, Artura, 720S, 720S Spider, 765LT, and 765LT Spider. (Twitter)

The new 765LT Spider, the sole 765LT ever produced, was also unveiled by the showroom in Mumbai. The model offers the highest levels of performance, crisp handling, and engagement. The single-piece motorised retractable hard top opens and stows in 11 seconds with 754 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. (Twitter)

By the beginning of 2023, Artura,the brand's first-ever high-performance hybrid supercar, will launch in India. Additionally, Prabhadevi dealership will house the McLaren 720S, McLaren GT & 765 LT Spider on sale. (Twitter)