Maruti Suzuki Jimny price to be revealed on June 7; receives 30,000 bookings

SUMMARY
India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce prices for the Jimny SUV in India on June 7.
The homegrown carmaker’s five-door Jimny, unveiled globally on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023, will be available in two trims – Zeta and Alpha.
Maruti Suzuki Bookings for the Jimny have been ongoing since its debut and the company claims it has amassed nearly 30,000 bookings for the SUV so far. (Image source: nexaexperience.com/jimny)
One of the most-awaited new launches this year, the Jimny will join the growing segment of lifestyle off-roaders alongside the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
The five-door Jimny is a longer and wider version of the 3-door SUV sold in the global markets with a 5-seater bench seat layout.
The Alpha trim gets features like auto LED headlamps, a 9-inch touchscreen, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Cruise control and Arkamys sound system.
It also gets safety features like six airbags, ESP with a hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, rear-view camera and ABS with EBD.
The Jimny has a 105hp naturally aspirated 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission options.
Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 16.94kpl for the manual variant, while the automatic variant returns a mileage of 16.39kpl.
The Jimny has a ladder-frame chassis and Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with manual and low-range modes.
The new SUV comes equipped with a side-opening door with exposed hinges, a rear door-mounted spare tyre, bumper-mounted tail lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels.
Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Jimny has an approach angle of 36-deg, a break-over angle of 24-deg, a departure angle of 50-deg and a ground clearance of 210mm.
The new Jimny will be manufactured at the company’s Gurugram plant and will also be exported to overseas markets.
The Jimny SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10-12 lakh in India. (Image source: nexaexperience.com/jimny)