    photos Newsauto News

    Huge discounts on Maruti cars — Check rates for Alto, WagonR, S-Presso and more

    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Maruti is offering discounts for its customers in November. The discounts are extended to the Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Swift CNG, among others.

    1 / 7

    Alto K10 | Maruti is offering a discount of up to Rs 57,000 on its best-selling car Alto K10. There is a cash discount of Rs 35,000, a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. All these discounts are on the manual variant. Talking about automatic, it gets a cash discount of Rs 22,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

    2 / 7

    Celerio | The company is also giving a discount of Rs 56,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio. In this, Rs 35,000 is cash discount, Rs 6,000 is corporate discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus is available. In this way, customers get a discount of Rs 41,000 on manual variants. Talking about the automatic variant, there is a cash discount of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 and a discount of Rs 15,000 under the exchange offer.

    3 / 7

    S-Presso | Maruti is offering a discount of Rs 56,000 on the S-Presso car. This discount is on the manual variant and it includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 and a discount of Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus. Talking about the automatic variant, a total discount of Rs 46,000 is available on it.\

    4 / 7

    WagonR | WagonR is one of the best selling cars of Maruti. The company is giving a discount of Rs 41,000 on it, which includes Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 6,000 corporate discount and Rs 15,000 is available under exchange bonus. This discount is available on the ZXi and ZXi+ variants. Talking about the LXi and VXi models, a total discount of Rs 31,000 is being given on it. It is getting a cash discount of Rs 21,000. Talking about the CNG model, a total discount of Rs 40,000 is being given.

    5 / 7

    Alto 800 | Maruti is offering a discount of Rs 36,000 on its Alto 800 car. This discount is on the bigger variants of Alto. The entry level models are getting a discount of Rs 11,000. The company is giving a discount of Rs 30,000 on CNG variants.

    6 / 7

    Dzire | Maruti is offering a discount of Rs 32,000 on its famous DZire car. This discount is available in both manual and automatic. In Rs 32,000, Rs 15,000 is cash discount, Rs 7,000 is corporate discount and Rs 10,000 is being available under exchange bonus.

    7 / 7

    Swift | Maruti Swift is one of the best selling cars. The company is giving a discount of Rs 30,000 on this car. Talking about the CNG version, the company is giving a discount of Rs 8,000.

