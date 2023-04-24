English
Maruti's latest offering Fronx SUV to take on Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet

Maruti’s latest offering Fronx SUV to take on Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet

Maruti’s latest offering Fronx SUV to take on Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 24, 2023 6:33:42 PM IST (Published)

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Fronx priced between Rs 7.47 lakh to Rs 13.14 (ex-showroom, India).

Maruti Suzuki‘s this new Baleno-based SUV is available for pre-bookings and interested buyers do the same by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The new Fronx SUV will go up against the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The homegrown company is offering the new Fronx in five trims options – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

In addition, the new SUV will be available in seven colour options and dual-tone options like Earthern Brown, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver colours.

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with design elements like an upright nose, split headlamp and chunkier front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates and chrome.

The compact SUV runs on 17-inch multi-spoke alloys, which are unique to the Fronx and aren’t shared with any other Maruti vehicle.

The new compact SUV gets a multi-layered dashboard, with physical controls for the HVAC system.

On the inside, the Fronx looks similar to the Baleno hatchback and gets a similar 9-inch touchscreen as the main highlight, but with different colours and textures.

In top-spec Alpha trim, Fronx comes with features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless charging, connected car tech and six airbags.

In terms of powertrains, the Fronx marks the return of the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, which was first introduced in the Baleno RS back in 2017.

Maruti Suzuki also offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is claimed to return 21.79 km/l (5MT) and 22.89 km/l (AMT), while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit delivers 21.50 km/l (5MT) and 20.01 km/l (6AT).

The Fronx has several safety features including 6 airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist & Roll Over Mitigation, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX.

