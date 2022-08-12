Mahindra's new Scorpio Classic SUV — Check out looks, interiors, features and price

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mahindra on Friday unveiled the new Scorpio Classic in the Indian market which will be sold alongside the recently launched Scorpio N. The new SUV is part of the company's aim to keep the fan base of the old-gen Scorpio by providing it with a new avatar following the arrival of the all-new Scorpio-N.

In terms of exterior aesthetic updates, Scorpio Classic will get a new front grille design in black and chrome. Other changes will include the addition of a new faux skid plate and the usage of Mahindra's 'Twin Peaks' logo. The SUV will receive new headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and foglamps.

The vehicle will be equipped with new Diamond cut R17 alloy wheels with dual-tone cladding, although the base form will still retain steel wheels.

The car will get a bigger touchscreen entertainment system, with a modern touch and will benefit from the use of fewer buttons and knobs, for a cleaner design. The dashboard will have piano black accents and the centre console will have a dark oak finish.

The Scorpio Classic will be available in 'S' and 'S11' trims, with either seven or nine seats.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will mostly be powered by mHawk diesel engine with a power output of 130hp and 300 nm of torque.

The new SUV will be priced lower than the current Scorpio-N model, which ranges from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).