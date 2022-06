1 / 7 Mahindra XUV700 | The Mahindra XUV700 has the longest waiting period of all cars available in the market. The waiting period can go up to 18 to 24 months for the delivery, depending on the variant. As per a Telegraph report, the AX7 variant, which is the higher variant of the Mahindra XUV700 uses about 200 semiconductor chips. (Image: Mahindra)



2 / 7 Kia Carens | The new three-row Kia Carens has witnessed huge demand causing long waiting periods for all of its variants across the nation. In some regions, the waiting period goes up to 18 months for the entry-level variants, according to Gaadiwaadi.com. (Image: Kia)



3 / 7 Kia Sonet | Another popular car from Kia, the Sonet has a long official waiting period of four months to seven months, depending on the variant. Kia Sonet is one of the most affordable cars made by Kia and is available with several engine and transmission options. (Image: Kia)



4 / 7 Hyundai Creta | One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Hyundai Creta, has a waiting period that stretches up to 8 months for the petrol variants and up to five months for the diesel variants. The Creta is one of Hyundai's best-selling vehicles in India and is popular for its looks and features. (Image: Hyundai)



5 / 7 Mahindra Thar | A popular off-roader, Mahindra Thar also has a significant waiting period with certain variants taking up to 11 months to be delivered. Its looks, appeal, power and the fact that it is the most affordable 4X4 car in India makes it highly desirable one in the market. (Image: Mahindra)



6 / 7 Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Maruti Suzuki recently updated the premium hatchback Baleno and added a bunch of performance and safety features. The demand for the updated iteration of the Baleno quickly shot through the roof since its launch. Currently, the waiting period for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback may extend up to 4 months, depending on the variant, as per drivespark.com. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)