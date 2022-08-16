    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsauto News

    PHOTOS | Mahindra unveils 5 new electrifying SUVs — here's when they will be launched

    View as Slide Show Image

    PHOTOS | Mahindra unveils 5 new electrifying SUVs — here's when they will be launched

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    PHOTOS | Mahindra unveils 5 new electrifying SUVs — here's when they will be launched

    Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's leading SUV manufacturers, unveiled five e-SUVs under two EV brands, showcasing its vision for the future of electric vehicles. Take a look:

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng