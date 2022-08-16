PHOTOS | Mahindra unveils 5 new electrifying SUVs — here's when they will be launched



1 / 5 Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday unveiled five new electric sports utility vehicles under two EV brands -- XUV and Born Electric (BE). The e-SUVs are named the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first of these e-SUVs, XUV.e8, would be available in the Indian market by the end of 2024.



2 / 5 The XUV.e9, BE.05 and BE.07 are expected to be launched between April 2025 and October 2026 while the company has not given any further details on BE.09. The e-SUVs use Volkswagen's electric vehicle components.



3 / 5 Mahindra Group MD Anish Shah said that the company expects a quarter of its SUV sales from EVs by 2027.



4 / 5 The company also revealed its new automobile platform for electric vehicles, the Indian Global (INGLO). INGLO or Indian Global has been built for EV SUVs as the company tries to use its dominance in the SUV segment to also make inroads into the EV segment. The new platform is based on a modular skateboard, a vehicular platform for electric vehicles that houses batteries, electric motors and other electronic components.