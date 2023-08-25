Lexus unveils second-gen ‘LM’ MPV in India; bookings open

Lexus has unveiled the second-generation LM MPV in India, a sibling model to the Toyota Vellfire. The LM, which stands for Luxury Mover, is making its debut in India after being exclusive to the Chinese market in its first generation.
Design and Dimensions: The new Lexus LM is built on Toyota’s GA-K modular platform, shared with the Toyota Vellfire and other models in the Toyota-Lexus range. The front features Lexus’ oversized grille, sleek LED headlamps, and satin silver-finished fog lamp housings.
The rear has a minimalistic design with a boomerang-shaped LED light bar as the highlight. The LM measures 5,130mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,945mm in height, and comes with sliding doors on each side and 17-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels.
Interior and Features: The LM will be available in both 4- and 7-seater configurations in India. The 4-seater variant features a partition between the driver and passenger area, airline-style recliner seats, a 48-inch TV, a 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, pillow-style headrests, fold-out tables, heated armrests, several USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, a fridge, rear gloveboxes and a dimmable glass panel on the partition.
The new LM also introduces a voice control system catering specifically to rear passengers. An overhead console controls the doors, storage compartments, and cabin temperature. Rear passengers also get a separate smartphone-style control panel to adjust the climate, seat functions, interior lighting, window blinds, and audio settings.
Comfort and Safety: Lexus has prioritised sound deadening and insulation in the second-gen LM. It features a specially designed headliner, noise-reducing wheels and tires, and active noise control that cuts sounds detected through a microphone while driving. Drivers benefit from a digital rear-view mirror, a panoramic-view monitor, a digital infotainment system and digital dials along with a suite of ADAS functions.
Powertrain: Internationally, the LM (350h) is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder self-charging hybrid powertrain that sends power to all four wheels with a maximum combined output of 250hp and 239Nm. A more powerful LM500h will join the global line-up later with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-hybrid powertrain. Although Lexus hasn’t specified which powertrain the LM will get in India, it will likely be the 350h version – the same as the Vellfire.
Price and Rivals: The upcoming Lexus LM and the Toyota Vellfire are unique models in the luxury MPV segment. For reference, the Vellfire is priced between Rs 1.20 crore-1.30 crore (ex-showroom), so expect the LM to be priced higher.