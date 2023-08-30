Legal and regulatory challenges to Tesla's Autopilot

1 / 9

Tesla’s driver assistance Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” software are innovations that Elon Musk believes will improve road safety and position the company as a technology leader. However, these systems and Musk’s claims about them face their biggest challenge since the launch of Autopilot in 2015. (Image: Reuters)

A series of lawsuits over fatal Tesla accidents will go to court starting next month and a federal probe into Autopilot is nearing an end. These are the legal and regulatory challenges to Autopilot: (Image: Reuters)

NHTSA INVESTIGATION: The US auto safety regulator investigating Tesla's Autopilot is demanding an explanation for a software change that allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for longer, risking collisions, documents recently released showed. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been probing the performance and safety of Autopilot after identifying more than a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles hit stationary emergency vehicles. It is investigating whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention when using the driver assistance system. In June 2022, NHTSA upgraded an earlier probe of 830,000 Tesla vehicles into an engineering analysis - a required step before it could potentially demand a recall. According to a Reuters report, the agency's acting head Ann Carlson said that a resolution of the Autopilot investigation will come soon. (Image: Reuters)

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INVESTIGATION: Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters last year. The Justice Department investigation potentially could conclude with criminal charges against the company or individual executives, the people familiar with the inquiry said. In July, Tesla said in a securities filing that "the company has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features." (Image: Reuters)

CALIFORNIA INVESTIGATION: Last year, California's transportation regulator accused Tesla of "deceptive practice" of advertising suggesting its driver assistance technology provided autonomous vehicle control. California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) could suspend Tesla's license to sell vehicles in California and require the company to make restitution to drivers. California's DMV is also conducting a separate safety review which could force Tesla to seek regulatory permits to operate its vehicles in California. (Image: Reuters)

FIRST LAWSUIT OVER AUTOPILOT FATALITY: Tesla faces two trials over fatal Autopilot accidents in quick succession, with more to follow. The first, scheduled for mid-September in a California state court, is a civil lawsuit containing allegations that the Autopilot system caused owner Micah Lee’s Model 3 to suddenly veer off a highway east of Los Angeles at 65 mph (105 kph), strike a palm tree and burst into flames, all in the span of seconds, in 2019. (Image: Reuters)

FLORIDA LAWSUIT: The second trial, set to go to trial in October, arose out of an accident that killed the 50-year-old Tesla Model 3 owner Jeremy Banner when his car struck a tractor-trailer at the intersection of a highway in Florida in 2019. (Image: Reuters)

MOUNTAIN VIEW ACCIDENT: A 2018 crash involving a Tesla Model X killed the driver, Apple engineer Walter Huang when it swerved and slammed into a concrete divider on a freeway in Mountain View, California. A lawsuit by his wife against Tesla is scheduled to go to trial next year. The National Transportation Safety Board investigated both the California and Florida accidents and blamed both the driver and Tesla. The NTSB said drivers relied too heavily on the Autopilot system, while Tesla failed to restrict the use of Autopilot or to adequately monitor driver attentiveness. Tesla said the drivers' hands in both accidents were not detected on the wheel for several seconds prior to the collision, and that they did not take action to avoid the accident. (Image: Reuters)

