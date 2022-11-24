Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India priced at Rs 4.22 crore

SUMMARY Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini on Thursday launched Urus Performante in India with a price starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The launch of the model comes shortly after its global premiere happened this August.

The fierce version of the first-ever Super Sport Utility Vehicle, the Urus Performante creates a new market with this best all-around sports car. With its distinctive, sporting design, revolutionary use of lightweight components and improved aerodynamics, Urus Performante elevates driving fun and SUV performance to a whole new level. (Image: Lamborghini)

One key aspect of this design is the extensive use of lightweight carbon-fiber components, which significantly reduces weight. The SUV has an updated front bumper, a blacked-out air dam, a carbon-fibre front splitter and a vented carbon-fibre hood. (Image: Lamborghini)

The interiors use innovative and lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fibre. Available with a wide range of options for personalisation, the seats come with a hexagonal design with a number of ‘Performante’ badges all around. The inside of the Urus Performante is sophisticated, modern, and ergonomically efficient and is designed to make the driver "feel like a pilot." (Image: Lamborghini)

Boasting as being the fastest SUV, Performante accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 306 km/h. (Image: Lamborghini)

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine. The power output stands at 666bhp and 850Nm torque. (Image: Lamborghini)

The SUV also features new front air curtains improving airflow from the front to the side of the car. The rear spoiler generates more downforce. The design improves aerodynamic efficiency by 10 percent and increases downforce by 38 percent. (Image: Lamborghini)

“The Urus has been instrumental in opening new markets driving growth for the brand in India and we are therefore delighted to introduce it to our customers," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said in a statement. (Image: Lamborghini)