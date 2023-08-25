CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsauto NewsKTM unveils upgraded 390 Duke with 399cc engine, alongside new 250 and 125 models

KTM unveils upgraded 390 Duke with 399cc engine, alongside new 250 and 125 models

SUMMARY

In August 1965, 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck opened a submarine sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Named Pete's Super Submarines, the outlet sold more than 300 sandwiches on the first day. The Subway name was used for the first time in 1968.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 7:42:08 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
KTM unveils upgraded 390 Duke with 399cc engine, alongside new 250 and 125 models
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 12

KTM has revamped its entire single-cylinder Duke series, with the 390 Duke receiving the most significant changes. The smaller models have been completely redesigned, boasting new looks, components, and electronics.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 12

The 2024 KTM 390 DUKE stands out visually from the rest of the single-cylinder DUKE line-up. It comes in striking Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue colour options. The bike features longer tank spoilers with prominent air intakes, larger radiator covers, and external LED positioning lights. The bike is powered by an all-new lightweight 399 cc single-cylinder LC4c engine. This engine is not only lighter and more powerful than its predecessor, but it also brings EURO 5+ compatibility to the KTM 390 DUKE.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 12

The 2024 KTM 390 DUKE features a 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge front fork with a 5-click adjustment on rebound and compression and a split piston rear shock absorber with adjustable rebound and preload. This allows riders to customise the handling to their preference.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 12

The bike comes with a new 5” TFT display and selectable ride modes. The default setting is STREET Mode, with RAIN Mode available for less aggressive throttle response in adverse weather conditions. Cornering MTC comes as standard equipment.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 12

For the first time, the KTM 390 DUKE comes with a TRACK screen. This feature unlocks a world of hooliganism, an enlarged RPM display, launch control for that perfect start, and even a lap timer.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 12

The 2024 KTM 250 DUKE has a slim and compact silhouette, thanks to smaller tank spoilers compared to the KTM 390 DUKE. It features painted headlight surrounds and a lower seat height. The bike comes with a new 5” LCD, LED headlight, and all-new Electronic Orange and Ceramic White colour options.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 12

The bike also features an improved power-to-weight ratio over the previous generation, with a new Single overhead cam (SOHC) design that is lighter and simpler with fewer components, ride-by-wire, and a power assist slipper clutch.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 12

Suspension is handled by a non-adjustable 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge big piston fork setup with 150 mm of travel, and a WP APEX Emulsion shock absorber, with preload adjustability on the rear.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 12

While it might be at the entry level of the KTM Naked range, the KTM 125 DUKE dominates the small-capacity engine segment. It boasts of a powerful 125 cc engine, exceptional electronics, and WP APEX suspension that lift it to new heights.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 12

Visually, it sets itself apart from the rest of the small DUKE range with all-new Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue colour options, painted headlight surround housing an ultra-bright LED headlight, and compact tank spoilers.

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 12

Electronically, it shares its 5” TFT display with the KTM 390 DUKE. It also offers an option of TRACK screen selection and Cornering ABS as standard. A refined ride-by-wire system and Automatic Turn Indicator Reset complete the package.

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 12

The bike also features a non-adjustable front fork with 150 mm travel and a separate piston shock absorber with tool-adjustable preload. Currently, the 125 Duke, 250 Duke and 390 Duke are priced at Rs 1,78,892, Rs 2,38,221 and Rs 2,97,475 respectively.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X