Kia Sportage, BMW X6 M50i and Hyundai Tucson, these exciting cars will launch in second half of 2022



1 / 9 As we enter the second half of the year, several exciting launches are lined up for the next few months. From luxury brands like BMW and Audi to mainstays like Tata, Toyota and Hyundai here are some exciting cars to look forward to with their estimated launch date.





2 / 9 MG 3 by Morris Garages | Launch Date: July 6 | The 5-seater hatchback from Morris Garages will be launched this month with an estimated price of Rs 5-7 lakhs. (Image: YouTube screengrab)





3 / 9 Kia Sportage by Kia Motors | Launch Date: July 10 | Sportage will be a 5-seater SUV from Kia. With Sportage Kia will enter into the mid-luxury SUV portfolio and will be priced around Rs 25 lakhs (Image: www.cardekho.com).





4 / 9 Hyundai Tucson 2022 by Hundayi | Launch Date: July 13 | Hyundai’s Tucson is a facelift for a classic but the new Tucson is going to be placed in the mid-luxury SUV segment at an estimated price of Rs 25 lakh. (Image: hyundai.com/in)



5 / 9 A8 L 2022 by Audi | Launch Date: July 12 | Another facelift, the luxury performance sedan will be launched at an estimated price of Rs 1.5 crores. (Image: cardekho.com)



6 / 9 Belta by Toyota | Launch Date: July 18 | Toyota's new start sedan, the Belta is going to be priced at around Rs 10 lakhs and will rival the mid-market sedan segment. (Image: cardekho.com)





7 / 9 eKUV100 by Mahindra | Launch Date: August 4 | Mahindra’s reentry into the electric segment is eagerly awaited with the company scoring multiple successes with recent releases. The eKUV100 will be priced at around Rs 10 lakhs. (Image: cardekho.com)



8 / 9 Altroz EV by Tata | Launch Date: August 13 | Tata will be bringing an EV version to its popular premium hatchback Altroz with an estimated price of Rs 14 lakhs. (Image: carwale.com)