1 / 9 Millions of people across the globe, who are concerned about climate change, are ditching petrol or diesel-powered cars and scooters to opt for environment-friendly, battery-operated electric vehicles. While in many countries, governments are offering incentives to companies and electric vehicle owners to reduce pollution, there seems to a problem of charging points in some countries. There are some like South Korea, where there is one public electric charging port for every 2 cars, developed countries like New Zealand that has one charging point for every 52 cars. Here's a look at select countries that have the least and most charging points for electric cars. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 9 Country: Japan | There is one public charging point for every 10 electric cars. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 9 Country: China | For every six electric cars, the country has a public charging point. (Image: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



4 / 9 Country: Mexico | The Latin American country has one charging point for every 3 electric vehicles. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 9 Country: South Korea | The Asian country has one charging point for every 2 cars. One thing for sure here is that you wouldn’t see a spat over parking for charging EVs. Below are a select few countries that have the least charging points for electric cars. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 9 UK: The United Kingdom has one charging point for every 13 electric cars. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 9 US: In the United States there is one charging point for 18 vehicles. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 9 India: The Asian giant that has been heavily pushing its electric vehicle policy, has one charging point for every 23 vehicles. (Image: Reuters)