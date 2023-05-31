JLR launches ‘Range Rover Sport SV’, its fastest and most powerful hybrid SUV

SUMMARY The new Range Rover Sport SV offers supercar performance at 2560kg thanks to a 626bhp 4.4-litre V8. This new model is called the SV and is the latest project from JLR’s Special Vehicles team.

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched its flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV) Range Rover Sport SV. The new vehicle is claimed as the fastest and most powerful production Range Rover yet.

The SV is “the most dynamic and technologically advanced” version of the sports SUV yet. It is based on the latest-generation Range Rover Sport and is one of Land Rover’s final new combustion cars. JLR will launch a Range Rover EV next year under its Reimagine transformation plan.

The SV has a 4.4-litre BMW-sourced engine that is twin-turbocharged and mildly hybridised. It pushes out 626bhp, which trumps the previous SVR’s 542bhp achieved from a supercharged 5.0-litre V8. With a peak torque of 590 lb-ft, the SV can go from 0-62mph in 3.6sec and to 180mph.

The SV drives four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There are subtle design changes over the P530 model, including wider front and rear tracks, increased camber, a new front bumper and grille treatment, side skirts, and a rear bumper with four round exhausts.

The new front treatment is partly necessitated by the increased cooling requirements of the V8 engine – and the brakes. For the first time on a Land or Range Rover, Special Vehicles is offering carbon-ceramic brakes with eight-piston callipers – standard on the limited-run launch-edition model – as well as carbon fibre wheels.

Fitted with the optional carbon fibre wheels (saving 36kg) and carbon-ceramic brakes (34kg lighter), the car’s unsprung mass is reduced by 70kg over the regular Sport, says Special Vehicles. With standard cast-iron rotors and forged alloy wheels, also 23in, the car’s unladen weight is 2560kg.

A carbon fibre bonnet is also optional, as is carbon fibre or carbon-look detailing both inside and outside. The front splitter is customer-removable to improve the car’s approach angle and it retains Land Rover’s off-road-centric Terrain Response system.

The towing capacity of the SV is the same 3500kg as the standard Sport. The chassis is a development of the P530 model, although it sits 10mm lower. Like all current Sports it features air suspension.

Making its debut on the SV is a linked hydraulic system for air suspension. Unlike other hydraulic damping set-ups such as those on McLarens, this unit isn’t just diagonally linked across the car but also directly linked left-right and front-rear to help contain both pitch and roll movements.

As a result of this linked hydraulic system for air suspension, there are no mechanical anti-roll bars and it is incredibly powerful according to Special Vehicles. An active 48V mechanical anti-roll bar system can put a total force of 1600Nm into roll control.