JLR launches ‘Range Rover Sport SV’, its fastest and most powerful hybrid SUV

SUMMARY The new Range Rover Sport SV offers supercar performance at 2560kg thanks to a 626bhp 4.4-litre V8. This new model is called the SV and is the latest project from JLR’s Special Vehicles team.

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched its flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV) Range Rover Sport SV. The new vehicle is claimed as the fastest and most powerful production Range Rover yet.

