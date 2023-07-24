India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

SUMMARY A panoramic sunroof is a large glass panel that covers most of the roof area and can be opened partially or fully. Here are the top 10 SUVs in India that offer a panoramic sunroof on some of their variants.

Sunroofs have become a popular feature among car buyers in India, especially in the SUV segment. They allow more natural light to enter the cabin and create a sense of spaciousness and luxury. While the cheapest car with a sunroof in India is the Tata Altroz XM(S), which costs Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), many customers are looking for the bigger and better panoramic sunroof option. (Image Shutterstock)

Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta is a value-for-money SUV that offers a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec S+ Knight edition onwards. It has two engine options, both with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Creta has a spacious cabin with features like cooled seats and a large touchscreen. The prices range from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh.

MG Astor: The MG Astor is a premium SUV that comes with a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec Smart trim onwards. It has two petrol engines, one with a manual gearbox and the other with a CVT. The Astor has a red interior that complements the sunroof. It also has a solid build quality and high-tech features like AI assistant and ADAS. The prices range from Rs 14.21 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh.

Kia Seltos: The Kia Seltos is a popular SUV that has recently been updated with a panoramic sunroof as standard from the HTX trim onwards. It has three engine options, all with multiple gearbox choices. The Seltos has a stylish design and a feature-rich cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and ventilated seats. The prices range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the brand’s entry into the midsize SUV segment with a panoramic sunroof on the Alpha petrol and both hybrid trims. It has a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual or automatic gearbox and a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain with an e-CVT gearbox. The Grand Vitara has a spacious cabin with sliding glass panels on the sunroof. It also has good fuel efficiency and eco-friendly features. The prices range from Rs 15.41 lakh to Rs 19.83 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rugged SUV that offers a panoramic sunroof on the top-spec V petrol and both hybrid trims. It shares the same engines and gearboxes as the Grand Vitara but has a different design and interior. The Hyryder has a black and brown cabin with a large touchscreen and leather seats. It also has a balanced ride and handling quality. The prices range from Rs 16.04 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar: The Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row SUV that offers a panoramic sunroof as standard on all variants. It has a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual or automatic gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with the same transmission options. The Alcazar is a user-friendly and feature-rich SUV that is easy to drive and offers good value for money. The prices range from Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh.

MG Hector: The MG Hector and Hector Plus are spacious and comfortable SUVs that come with a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec Smart trim onwards. They have two engine options, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, both with manual or CVT gearbox. They also have premium features like a 10.4-inch touchscreen and connected car technology. The prices range from Rs 17.16 lakh to Rs 22.97 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700: The Mahindra XUV700 is a modern and powerful SUV that features a panoramic sunroof on the AX5 and AX7 trims. It has two engine options, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, both with manual or automatic gearbox. It also has advanced features like ADAS, digital instrument cluster and wireless charging. The prices range from Rs 17.82 lakh to Rs 26.18 lakh.

Tata Harrier: The Tata Harrier is a stylish and rugged SUV that gets a panoramic sunroof from the XM(S) trim onwards. It has a single-engine option, a 2.0-litre diesel, with a manual or automatic gearbox. It also has a plush interior, good ride quality and ample space and comfort. The prices range from Rs 17.90 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh.

