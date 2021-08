1 / 10 Design Philosophy: Lamborghini describes the new design as “hypermodern”, reflecting the original aesthetic principles of their iconic V12 model. The special trims enhance the design. In fact, there is a button called ‘Stile’ in the car, which explains the Countach design philosophy to the driver.









4-Wheel Steering System: The dynamic and rear-wheel steering system enables the supercar to move with greater agility at low speeds and maximum control at higher speeds.









4-Wheel Active Suspension: The supercar is equipped with "front and rear magnetorheological shock absorbers" that can adapt the suspension based on the driving mode and the road conditions.









Top Speed: The 780 CV (574 kW) engine helps the supercar accelerate from 0 to 100km/hr. in 2.8 seconds. With a top speed of 355 kmph, the new Countach will be capable of driving at Formula 1 speed!









Engine: The new Countach comes with a V12 6.5 engine and is equipped with the same hybrid motor group as the Sian FKP 37 and the Sian Roadster.









Exterior: Borrowing a lot of elements like the iconic Countach nose, the new LPI 800-4 features sharper edges, a plunging window line and a new evolved front wheel arch similar to the Diablo.









Rear Details and Roof Design: In the rear, the flat two-dimensional tail is now more angular, lending to the overall modern look. The iconic NACA ducts and the rectangular intakes on the roof have been redesigned to fit the overall design









Interior Design: The interior has been designed to complement the sharp exterior lines with the help of a low, geometric cabin. In classic Lamborghini fashion, it features luxurious leather with top-of-the-line tech and connectivity features.









9 / 10 Interior Features: Using state-of-the-art 3-D printing technologies, the LPI 800-4 model has movable air vents and a photochromatic glass roof panel that can tint at the push of a button.