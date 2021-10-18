In Pics: Evolution of Tata cars from Sierra to Punch



1 / 12 One of India's foremost home-grown automotive brands Tata Motors has consistently created new benchmarks by delivering innovative passenger vehicles to Indian customers. Starting with the launch of the Sierra in 1991, Tata Motors has evolved to become the third-largest car manufacturer by sales in India after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors. Tata's cars have achieved a number of milestones including India’s first indigenously developed passenger vehicle— the Tata Indica. Riding on the success in the taxi sector, Indica soon grew popular among the masses for its affordable pricing.









2 / 12 Punch | Latest offering from Tata. The sub-compact SUV was launched at a price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) on October 18. Tata Punch has been rated 5-star Global NCAP for safety.









3 / 12 Sierra | Launched in 1991 and phased out a decade later. The 3-door car was based on Tata Telcoline's design, originally launched in 1988. A total of 667 Tata Sierra vehicles were sold in the first year of launch and the highest sales were in 1994-95 when the company sold 3,910 units. In 2000-01, sales came down to 238 units when Tatas decided to phase out the vehicle.









4 / 12 Sumo | Launched in 1994. An extremely popular brand that remained in production for over 25 years. The last iteration of the model came as Sumo Gold, which was priced between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh. Sumo sold more than 100,000 units between 1994-1997. (Image credit: Tata Motors)









5 / 12 Safari | Mid-sized SUV that has been a trailblazer since its launch in 1998. Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the car sold 1,707 units of its last iteration in February 2021 and 2,148 units in March 2021.









6 / 12 Indica | Tata's iconic car was the first fully indigenous passenger car launched in India in 1998. It received bookings of 115,000 units by 2019. By August 2008, more than 910,000 units of Indica had been produced and annual sales had peaked in 2006-07 at 144,690 units. Once sold in European and African countries, the car was discontinued in April 2018. (Image credit: Tata Motors)









7 / 12 Indigo | The supermini was sold in India from 2002 to 2016. In 2009, the second-generation Tata Indigo Manza was launched. The firm sold Indigo XL to fleet operators for use as a taxi. SIAM data shows, 1,756 units of Indigo were sold in 2018. (Image credit: Tata Motors)









8 / 12 Nano | India’s cheapest car was launched in 2008 at a starting price of Rs 1,00,000. Various factors led to the fall in its sales including delays in production and instances of the car catching fire. It sold 7,591 units in 2016-2017. Production of Tata Nano was finally discontinued in May 2018.









9 / 12 Aria | Launched in 2010 at a starting price of Rs 10.4 lakh. It was later succeeded by Tata Hexa.









10 / 12 Tata Bolt | Launched in 2014 on the platform of Vista. This was also the first car to come in three drive configurations – city, eco and sport. The car managed to sell only 633 units in April 2015 after going on sale the same year. Its production was stopped in April 2019 and was replaced with Tata Tiago and Tata Altroz. (Image credit: Tata Motors)









11 / 12 Tiago | Launched in 2016 and is best known as a city car. In September 2018, the Tiago NRG version was launched with both 1.2 petrol and 1.05 diesel engines. A total of 6,794 Tiago units were sold in July 2021.





