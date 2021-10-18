0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

In Pics: Evolution of Tata cars from Sierra to Punch

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
In Pics: Evolution of Tata cars from Sierra to Punch

Starting with the launch of the Sierra in 1991, Tata Motors has evolved to become the third-largest car manufacturer by sales in India.