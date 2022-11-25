In Photos | Toyota Innova Hycross debuts in India, pre-bookings begin at Rs 50,000

SUMMARY Japanese automobile giant Toyota has unveiled the Innova Hycross in India ahead of the vehicle’s launch in January in the country. The new MUV is built with an SUV-inspired design and bookings have already begun for the vehicle. The Hycross will be sold as a premium car against the Innova Crysta.

The car will come in five variants — two petrol variants: GX and G, and three hybrid variants: VX, ZX and ZX. (Image: toyotabharat.com)

The petrol variant comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can output 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, which is paired with a CVT. The hybrid variant will come with a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine outfitted with an electric motor. The hybrid unit can output 183 bhp with an e-CVT. (Image: toyotabharat.com)

The car will come with several safety features. These include dynamic radar cruise control, a blind spot monitor, an auto high beam controller, a lane change assist, and six airbags at the front. The Hycross is also Toyota's first car to be equipped with an Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS). (Image: toyotabharat.com)

Innova Hycross will be built on a monocoque chassis, compared to the current Innova Crysta, which uses a ladder frame chassis. The Hycross will give better driving performance and handling. (Image: toyotabharat.com)

In terms of its looks, the car will come with an aggressive V-shaped bonnet alongside a tapered grille with high-mounted headlamps. The Innova Hycross also has panoramic sunroofs and roof-mounted AC vents. (Image: toyotabharat.com)

Some of the other features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ottoman-powered second-row seats, mood lighting, dual-zone climate control, a nine-speaker JBL sound setup, dual-tone black and brown interior theme, digital climate controls, a new steering wheel column. (Image: toyotabharat.com)

The car will come in seven colours – Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake – and can be pre-booked for Rs 50,000. (Image: toyotabharat.com)