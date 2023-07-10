Hyundai launches its most affordable SUV ‘Exter’ in India; Check features, milage and price

SUMMARY The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp and 114Nm of torque, with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In CNG-spec, it produces 69hp and 95.2Nm, with only the manual gearbox option.

1 / 13

Hyundai has launched its smallest and most affordable SUV, the Exter, with prices ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh. It shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and is available in five trims with both petrol and CNG fuel options.

2 / 13

The company has received over 11,000 bookings for the Exter, with AMT variants accounting for 38 percent and factory-fitted CNG trims accounting for 20 percent.

3 / 13

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp and 114Nm of torque, with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In CNG-spec, it produces 69hp and 95.2Nm, with only the manual gearbox option.

4 / 13

All petrol variants except the base-spec E trim are available with both MT and AMT gearboxes. The CNG kit is available on the mid-spec S and SX trims. The three SX trims also get paddle shifters with the AMT gearbox.

5 / 13

Hyundai claims a fuel economy of 19.4kmpl for the manual and 19.2kmpl for the AMT, while the factory-fitted CNG option offers a superior fuel economy of 27.10kmpl.

6 / 13

The Exter follows Hyundai’s parametric design language, with unique H-pattern LED treatment for daytime running lamps and tail lamps. It has boxy proportions, an upright nose, thick body cladding, prominent front and rear faux skid plates, and roof rails.

7 / 13

Higher-spec trims come equipped with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and can be had in dual-tone colour options. Hyundai offers six solid colours, three dual-tone colour options and three interior colour options.

8 / 13

The dashboard design is carried over from the Nios and Aura but with an all-black colour scheme. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID. Higher variants get semi-leatherette seat upholstery finished in dual-tone black and olive-green shades.

9 / 13

Key features include a single-pane sunroof, a factory-fitted dashcam with dual cameras (front and rear), automatic projector headlamps, keyless entry and go, an 8-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, in-built navigation, connected car tech, voice-activated commands in multiple languages and OTA updates.

10 / 13

Safety features include six airbags, ESC, hill assist control, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and camera, three-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminders for all seats, and ISOFIX anchorages. These are standard on the SX trims but can also be had as optional extras on the lower-spec E and S trims.

11 / 13

The Exter measures 3,815mm in length, 1,710mm in width and 1,631mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,450mm and ground clearance of 185mm. The Exter is Hyundai's smallest SUV but still has typical SUV styling cues.

12 / 13

The patterned effect on the dashboard, door pads and around the gear lever has been carried over from the Nios and Aura. However, it misses out on an armrest for the rear seats.

13 / 13

The Exter will compete with the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as lower variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.