Hyundai launches its most affordable SUV 'Exter' in India; Check features, milage and price

Hyundai launches its most affordable SUV ‘Exter’ in India; Check features, milage and price

Hyundai launches its most affordable SUV ‘Exter’ in India; Check features, milage and price
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Jul 10, 2023 1:58:30 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp and 114Nm of torque, with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In CNG-spec, it produces 69hp and 95.2Nm, with only the manual gearbox option.

Hyundai has launched its smallest and most affordable SUV, the Exter, with prices ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh. It shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and is available in five trims with both petrol and CNG fuel options.

The company has received over 11,000 bookings for the Exter, with AMT variants accounting for 38 percent and factory-fitted CNG trims accounting for 20 percent.

X