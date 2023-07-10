Hyundai launches its most affordable SUV ‘Exter’ in India; Check features, milage and price

SUMMARY The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83hp and 114Nm of torque, with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In CNG-spec, it produces 69hp and 95.2Nm, with only the manual gearbox option.

1 / 13

Hyundai has launched its smallest and most affordable SUV, the Exter, with prices ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh. It shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and is available in five trims with both petrol and CNG fuel options.

2 / 13

The company has received over 11,000 bookings for the Exter, with AMT variants accounting for 38 percent and factory-fitted CNG trims accounting for 20 percent.