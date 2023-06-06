Honda Elevate debuts globally; check features, powertrain and availability

SUMMARY Honda has launched a new SUV in India. It is called the Elevate. This is Honda’s first SUV in India after a long time. Honda used to sell CR-V and BR-V SUVs in India before. You can book the Elevate from July 2023. Honda will announce the price later.

Honda has launched a new SUV in India. It is called the Elevate. This is Honda’s first SUV in India after a long time. Honda used to sell CR-V and BR-V SUVs in India before. You can book the Elevate from July 2023. Honda will announce the price later.

How does the Elevate look: The Elevate looks like the CR-V that is sold in other countries. It is about the same size as the Creta, which is another popular SUV in India. The Elevate has a big space for luggage and high ground clearance. This means it can go over bumps and potholes easily.

The Elevate has a big grille and a flat nose on the front. It has a big Honda logo in the middle. It also has thin LED headlights and fog lamps. The headlights and the LED lights are joined by a thick chrome bar like on the City sedan.

On the sides, the Elevate has wheel arches with plastic cladding. This gives it a rugged SUV look. The windows go up towards the back. The Elevate has 17-inch alloy wheels that look like the ones on the City sedan.

At the back, the Elevate has a window that slopes down slightly. It also has tail lights that are joined by a red bar. The tail lights look like the ones on the WR-V that is sold in some countries. The number plate is on the tailgate.

What are the features of the Elevate: The Elevate has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside. This is where you can control the music, navigation, and other functions. The Elevate also has a sunroof, but it is not very big. Some of its competitors have bigger sunroofs.

The Elevate also has a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a lane-watch camera, wireless charging, wireless smartphone integration, and a rear parking camera.

The Elevate also has some advanced safety features. These include collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure warning and automatic high beam assist. These features help you avoid accidents and drive safely.

What are the engine options for the Elevate: The Elevate is based on the same platform as the Honda City sedan. It has a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 121hp and 145Nm of torque. You can choose between a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda also says that it will launch an electric version of the Elevate in three years.

Who are the competitors of the Elevate: The Elevate will compete with many other SUVs in India. These include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Honda hopes that Elevate will help it increase its sales in India. Honda only sells two sedans in India right now. The price of the Elevate will be very important as there are many strong competitors in this segment. India is the first country to get the Elevate SUV. Honda will also export it to other countries later.