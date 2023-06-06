Honda Elevate debuts globally; check features, powertrain and availability

SUMMARY Honda has launched a new SUV in India. It is called the Elevate. This is Honda’s first SUV in India after a long time. Honda used to sell CR-V and BR-V SUVs in India before. You can book the Elevate from July 2023. Honda will announce the price later.

1 / 11

Honda has launched a new SUV in India. It is called the Elevate. This is Honda’s first SUV in India after a long time. Honda used to sell CR-V and BR-V SUVs in India before. You can book the Elevate from July 2023. Honda will announce the price later.

2 / 11

How does the Elevate look: The Elevate looks like the CR-V that is sold in other countries. It is about the same size as the Creta, which is another popular SUV in India. The Elevate has a big space for luggage and high ground clearance. This means it can go over bumps and potholes easily.