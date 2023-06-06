CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsauto NewsHonda Elevate debuts globally; check features, powertrain and availability

Honda Elevate debuts globally; check features, powertrain and availability

Honda Elevate debuts globally; check features, powertrain and availability
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Jun 6, 2023 5:47:19 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Honda has launched a new SUV in India. It is called the Elevate. This is Honda’s first SUV in India after a long time. Honda used to sell CR-V and BR-V SUVs in India before. You can book the Elevate from July 2023. Honda will announce the price later.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

Honda has launched a new SUV in India. It is called the Elevate. This is Honda’s first SUV in India after a long time. Honda used to sell CR-V and BR-V SUVs in India before. You can book the Elevate from July 2023. Honda will announce the price later.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

How does the Elevate look: The Elevate looks like the CR-V that is sold in other countries. It is about the same size as the Creta, which is another popular SUV in India. The Elevate has a big space for luggage and high ground clearance. This means it can go over bumps and potholes easily.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X