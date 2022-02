1 / 11 The electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, and the charts are only expected to go through the roof. The luxury EV segment isn’t falling behind, with top companies racing to make the most advanced electric vehicles. Here are some of the most expensive, tech-laden EVs on the road.



2 / 11 2022 Tesla Model 3 (Price: $46,190): Tesla Model 3 is the best example of cutting-edge innovation. It is a supercar that provides a 0-60mph dash in 3.1 seconds and a 162mph top speed. The Long Range AWD model with two motors sacrifices a little performance, 0-60mph takes 4.2 seconds, but the range is estimated at 358 miles, as reported by Autoexpress UK.



3 / 11 2021 Polestar 2 (Price: $61,200): The Polestar 2 is a power-packed, high-tech, five-seat hatchback electric vehicle with AWD and great looks. The front-wheel-drive Polestar 2 hits 60 mph in 7 seconds with a top speed of 127mph, as reported by CNET Roadshow. The EPA has estimated the Polestar 2 electric hatchback's Long-Range single-motor model at 270 miles of driving range.



4 / 11 Mercedes Benz EQV (Price: $64,000): The first-of-its-kind by German carmaker Mercedes, the Mercedes-Benz EQV is an MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). The EQV model uses a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery that boasts a 250-mile range after a full charge, reported by hotcars.com. This work of art can reach a top speed of 140 mph, which is impressive for its segment. (Image: Company website)



5 / 11 BMW iX3 (Price: $67,000): BMW is now making cutting-edge electric cars among its wider range, and the iX3 was the first of its new EVs to hit the market. The iX3 isn't quite as fast or as long-legged as some of its rivals. The vehicle has a top speed of 112 mph as reported by TopGear. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 2022 Tesla Model S (Price: $91,190): The 2022 Tesla Model S is one of the most desirable options in the market. With up to 412-miles of estimated driving range, depending upon the model, the S can easily be used for long drives as reported by truecar.com. The earlier 2020 Model S test vehicle delivered a blistering 2.4-second zero-to-60-mph. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 Porsche Taycan 4S (Price: $103,880): The Taycan has a top speed of 155 mph and a cheetah-like acceleration thanks to the 522-horsepower generated by its battery. Its 79.2 kWh lithium-ion battery has a range of 254 miles, hotcars.com said.



8 / 11 Tesla Model X (Price: $134,660): The Model X is the frontrunner of Tesla's army and the only seven-seater car. The Model X comes with two electric motors boasting a total of 670 horsepower and an all-wheel-drive, three-motor version, the Plaid comes with 1020 horsepower and is believed to dart to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Model X’s estimated range is 351 miles per charge, reported caranddriver.com. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS (Price: $108,553): A full-size luxury sedan like the S-Class, the EQS is an example of craftsmanship. The amenities make passengers feel like they are driving in a true ultra-luxury cruiser. The new Benz EQS uses a whisper-quiet electric powertrain capable of traveling up to 350 miles on a single charge, reported truecar.com. (Image: AP)



10 / 11 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT (Price: $143,895); Pure electric and the sophisticated RS e-tron GT can produce a monumental 637 hp from its EV powertrain. With lightning-quick acceleration and 238 miles of driving range, the e-tron GT makes the best sporting option in the market. The Long Range is officially 280 miles on the RS e-tron GT, reported Autocar India. (Image: Reuters)