Ford reveals Mustang GTD, an 800-HP supercar aiming for sub-7-minute Nurburgring lap

Ford has recently revealed the 2025 Mustang GTD, a limited-run, road-legal version of the GT3 race car. The US-based automobile manufacturer claims that is the most powerful and fastest road-legal Mustang ever, with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine that produces over 800 horsepower. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The Mustang GTD is named after the IMSA GTD racing class, where the GT3 version competes in the US. It features technology like adaptive suspension and active aerodynamics that are not allowed in the racing regulations. The Mustang GTD is designed to achieve a sub-7-minute lap time at the Nürburgring, the famous German racetrack. Ford will only sell this model to selected buyers who apply for it. The starting price is around $300,000. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The adaptive suspension can adjust the spring rates and ride height, and the Track Mode setting lowers the vehicle by 1.575 inches. The active aerodynamics package includes hydraulically controlled front flaps, a carbon-fibre underbody tray, and an active rear wing. This car also has a transaxle gearbox, a semi-active suspension, and an active aerodynamics package. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The Mustang GTD features a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine, which is placed in front of the driver. The final output is not yet revealed, but Ford claims that it is targeting over 800 horsepower, making this the most powerful Mustang ever. The engine has a titanium exhaust with an active valve system and a redline of over 7,500 rpm. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The Mustang GTD uses a transaxle gearbox, meaning the transmission is at the rear, contributing to the car’s near 50-50 weight distribution. It is an eight-speed dual-clutch unit, and a carbon fibre driveshaft connects it to the engine. The Variable Traction Control system in Track Mode allows the driver to adjust the engine output and traction control intrusiveness. This lets the driver tailor the vehicle to their driving ability around a circuit. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The Mustang GTD has wide tires and wheels. The front tires are 12.8 inches wide, and the rear ones are 13.58 inches wide. The standard wheels are 20-inch forged aluminium pieces. A set of forged magnesium wheels with Y-shaped spokes are optional. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes come standard. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The Mustang GTD’s body makes extensive use of carbon fibre to reduce weight. The light material makes up the front splitter, hood, fenders, door sills, roof, trunk lid, and rear diffuser. Carbon pieces for the front and rear fascias are an optional upgrade. Buyers can also get an available aerodynamics package that adds hydraulically controlled front flaps, a carbon-fibre underbody tray, and an active rear wing. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

The Mustang GTD buyers can choose any colour they want, even a custom shade that they provide. Ford will paint each car according to the customer’s preference. The Mustang GTD’s cabin features a mix of Miko suede, leather, and carbon fibre. Occupants sit in Recaro seats, and the rear bench is gone. (Image: Performance.ford.com)

An optional package includes 3D-printed titanium for the paddle shifters, rotary dial shifter, and serial number plate. The material comes from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 titanium parts. The target for this project was to achieve a sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time, according to Ford Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall. “This makes it the fastest roadgoing Mustang ever from Ford,” he said. The company will share more details on this later. (Image: Performance.ford.com)