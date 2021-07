Dubai is one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. The city with the tallest building is a marvel for travellers, but that also extends down to the streets. The Dubai Police Force is famous the world over for having in its fleet of patrol vehicles a prime selection of exotic supercars. These expensive cars can often be seen patrolling in the tourist areas of the city. Here are 8 exotic cars in Dubai Police’s fleet. (Image: Juliya_Ka/Shutterstock)