Big batteries sales, cybertrucks to advertising, Elon Musk's top 10 revelations at Tesla shareholder meeting

SUMMARY Elon Musk on May 16 dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla CEO and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting that the the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising. From his remarks on advertising, cybertrucks, external audits and more, here are Musk's top 10 revelations at the Tesla shareholders meeting

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company will conduct third-party audits of its cobalt supply chain

The third party audit is to ensure there's no child labor within the cobalt supply chain (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)