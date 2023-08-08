SUMMARY The Diavel V4 competes with other power cruisers in the market, such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, Triumph Rocket 3 and Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Ducati has launched the Diavel V4 in India, the latest of its nine new motorcycles for 2023. The power cruiser is priced at Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two colours – Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

Engine and performance: The Diavel V4 is powered by the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which also powers the Multistrada V4. The engine produces 168hp and 126Nm, slightly different from the Multistrada’s output. The engine also features a cylinder deactivation system to save fuel and reduce heat. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

Chassis and weight: The Diavel V4 has an aluminium monocoque construction, which replaces the steel trellis frame of the previous Diavel 1260. This helps reduce the weight by 8kg, making the Diavel V4 weigh 236kg. The rear subframe is still a steel trellis unit, while the swingarm is a single-sided cast aluminium unit.

Suspension and ergonomics: The Diavel V4 has a 50mm USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. The suspension travel is increased by 15mm compared to the Diavel 1260, for better comfort and handling. The handlebar is also brought 20mm closer to the rider for more relaxed ergonomics. The seat height is 790mm.

Design and styling: The Diavel V4 has a fresh LED headlight with horseshoe-shaped LED DRLs, which match the tail lamp under the tail section. The two-tone alloys have a diamond cut effect, adding to the premium look. The most striking design element of the Diavel V4 is the quad exhaust exits, which give it a distinctive sound and appearance.

Features and electronics: The Diavel V4 comes with a host of features and electronics, such as a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, dynamic indicators, cruise control, launch control, a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control. The display also shows the status of the cylinder deactivation system.

Competition and alternatives: The Diavel V4 competes with other power cruisers in the market, such as the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, Triumph Rocket 3 and Kawasaki Vulcan S. These bikes offer different levels of performance, comfort and style, depending on the preference of the rider.

