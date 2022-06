1 / 5 Maruti Swift | Almost a classic on Indian roads, the new Maruti Swift comes with an impressive mileage of 23 kmpl and an engine that can output 88 bhp. Available in both automatic and manual transmissions, the price of the car ranges from Rs 5.92 - 8.85 lakh. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)



2 / 5 Tata Nexon | Part of the new generation of Tata Motor vehicles, the SUV comes in five broad trims: XE, XM, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+(O) and a special Dark Edition trim. Available in manual, automatic and in diesel, petrol and EV, the price of the car starts from Rs 7.55 lakh. (Image: Tata Motors)



3 / 5 Tata Punch | Tata Motor’s mini SUV, the Tata Punch is offered in 18 variants with features like a 7-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker Harman sound system, and automatic climate controls. The SUV comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl and is priced between Rs 5.83 - 9.49 lakh. (Image: Tata Motors)



4 / 5 Maruti Vitara Brezza | This 5-seater SUV is fitted with a powerful 103.26 bhp engine but still managed to give a mileage of 18 kmpl. Available in 9 different colours and 6 trims, the car’s price starts from Rs 7.84 lakh. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)