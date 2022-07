1 / 6 New 2022 Hyundai Tucson | Expected Launch Date: August 4 | Hyundai's flagship SUV, the 2022 Tucson will be the first car to be launched next month. The Hyundai Tucson was unveiled on July 13 and is open for pre-booking. It will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, with an all-wheel-drive system available as an option. (Image: Hyundai)



2 / 6 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Expected Launch Date: August 10 | Toyota’s first mainstream hybrid offering, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, is expected to launch early next month. The hybrid SUV is jointly developed with Maruti Suzuki and is expected to be offered in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options, along with an all-wheel-drive system with the former. (Image: Toyota)



3 / 6 Tata Altroz EV | Expected Launch date: August 13 | The Tata Altroz EV has been spotted testing several times this year so far. It is expected to be launched in the next month. However, the dates may be pushed back. The Altroz EV is likely to pack the Tata’s Ziptron tech along with a 129PS electric motor equipped with a 30.2kWh battery unit. This has an ARAI-claimed range of 312 km. (Image: TATA Motors)



4 / 6 5 electric SUVs from Mahindra | Expected Launch date: August 4-15 | Mahindra has teased the unveiling of five of its upcoming all-electric SUVs in a trailer video. It showed silhouettes of the models, of which four seem to be coupe-SUVs. One of the cars is expected to be the electric version of the XUV700. All five electric SUVs are expected to be unveiled by or on Independence Day. (Image: Mahindra)



5 / 6 New Maruti Suzuki Alto | Expected Launch date: August 18 | The new budget offering from Maruti, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to launch on August 18. It will come with a new platform as well as a new powertrain option. An Autocar India report suggests that it will get a new design that will borrow cues from the Celerio. It is also expected to come with Maruti’s K10C 1.0-litre petrol engine. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)