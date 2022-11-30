BMW, Mercedes-Benz line up new car launches in December; check these out

SUMMARY A number of automakers have lined up their latest products in December to end the year with a bang. A majority of these will be SUVs from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. Last month, car manufacturers like BYD, Jeep, Tata Motors and Toyota introduced a range of products. The momentum is expected to continue in December as well. Here is a look at the car launches in December.

1 / 5

BMW X7 | BMW will introduce its heavily updated version of the X7 luxury SUV in India on December 10. The BMW X7 facelift, showcased in April this year, will come with a redesigned front fascia complemented by the brand’s new split headlamp design. Another major update is the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. In India, BMW X7 will be offered in two trim options -- xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d. (Image: BMW)

2 / 5

BMW XM | The BMW XM will be the first M model to carry a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain with a power output of 653hp and 800Nm. The powertrain is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. BMW XM is capable of running in pure EV mode with a range of up to 80km. In terms of size, the BMW XM is quite similar to the X7 even though the new car sports a radical exterior design such as the massive illuminated grille, a split headlamp set-up, and vertically stacked exhaust rear outlets. BMW XM will be launched on December 10. (Image: BMW)

3 / 5

Mercedes-Benz EQB | Mercedes-Benz will introduce the seven-seater EQB electric SUV, its third offering in the electric vehicle segment in India after the EQC and EQS models. The German luxury automobile company’s upcoming EQB will get a blanked-off front grill flanked by sleek LED headlamps and a full-width LED tail light. Globally, the car comes in two trims – a higher-spec 292hp, 520Nm dual-motor in 350 4Matic guises and a lower-spec 228hp, 390Nm dual-motor in 300 4Matic guises. In India, it will be offered in the lower spec. Mercedes-Benz EQB is likely to be launched on December 2. (Image: Mercedes)

4 / 5

Mercedes-Benz GLB | Mercedes-Benz will launch its GLB SUV in India also on December 2. The car is slated to arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBY) from Mexico. This will be Mercedes’s second seven-seater model in India after the GLS. The interiors of the car are inspired by the GLA, while the exterior will sport a bulky design. The Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV will also get a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring voice command, a panoramic sunroof and sliding dual-row seats. The car will be available in India in three variants -- a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel motor combined with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. (Image: Mercedes)

5 / 5

Toyota Hyryder CNG | Toyota has announced that it would bring the CNG version of its Hyryder SUV in November. The Hyryder CNG will be available in India in two trims – S and G. The car is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder engine sourced from Maruti. Even though the power figures have not been officially confirmed, the car is expected to produce 103hp and 136Nm in petrol mode and 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. It is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.10 km/kg. (Image: Toyota)