1 / 7 1. Honda Shine | Honda Shine is a commuter bike with a starting price of Rs 75,194 (ex-showroom) in India. The bike is available in two variants and five colour options. The top variant’s price starts from Rs 79,619 (ex-showroom). The Honda Shine is powered by a 124cc BS6 engine that delivers the power of 10.59 bhp and a torque of 11 Nm. The bike provides a fuel economy of 55 kmpl and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 litres. (Image: Honda2wheelersindia)



2 / 7 2. TVS Raider | TVS Raider is a feature-loaded offering in the 125cc segment. TVS motorcycles increased their prices for the month of June and the price of the Raider now starts from Rs 84,573 and goes up to Rs 89,089. The Raider has a digital instrument cluster loaded with features, all-LED headlamps with DRLs, an LED tail lamp, and halogen indicators. It has a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve, fuel-injected engine that produces 11.38PS power and 11.2Nm torque. The TVS Raider packs a 10-litre fuel tank and a claimed mileage of 67 kmpl. (Image: Tvsmotor)



3 / 7 3. KTM Duke 125 | KTM 125 Duke is a sportier street bike offered at a starting price of Rs 1,70,719 in India. Only one variant and one colour option are available. The bike is powered by a 124.71cc BS6 engine that provides the power of 14.3 bhp and a torque of 12 Nm. The KTM Duke 125 has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres and an ARAI claimed mileage of 48.05 kmpl. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 7 4. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 | Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is another sporty commuter bike. It is available at a starting price of Rs 1,01,895 in India in one variant and four colours. It is powered by a 124.45cc BS6 engine with 11.6 bhp of power and a torque of 11 Nm. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a decent fuel efficiency of around 40 kmpl. (Image: Bajajauto)



5 / 7 5. Honda SP 125 | Honda SP 125 is a mileage commuter bike available at a starting price of Rs 80,104 in India. It has two variants available in five colours. The top variant’s price starts from Rs 84,253. The Honda SP 125 is powered by a 124cc BS6 engine with a power of 10.72 bhp and torque of 10.9 Nm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres, a fully-digital instrument console, an engine kill switch and ARAI claimed mileage of 67 kmpl. (Image: Honda2wheelersindia)



6 / 7 6. Hero Glamour | Hero Glamour is available at a starting price of Rs 75,867 in India in 12 variants and 13 colour options. The top variant’s price starts from Rs 87,690. It is powered by a 124.7cc BS6 engine with a power of 10.72 bhp and torque of 10.6 Nm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and provides a mileage of 55 kmpl. The BS6 Hero Glamour has a subtle aesthetic with DRLs on either side and semi-digital instrument cluster. (Image: Shutterstock)