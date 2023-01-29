50 cars and 30 motorcycles showcased at historic vehicle drive in Bengaluru — See pics

SUMMARY After an eight-year hiatus, the 12th Annual ITC Hotels Historic Vehicles Drive was held on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. The theme "drive to revive" aimed to bring back the iconic event to the city to showcase the spirit of moving ahead into a brighter future. The drive was presented by the Federation of Historice Vehicles of India (FHVI) in association with ITC Hotels, Bengaluru. Read on to know more of the event and see photographs of the vehicles that participated:

The drive witnessed around 50 historic cars such as Jaguar, Mercedes, MG, Austin, Triumph and more as well as 30 motorcycles including BSA, Triumph, Royal Enfield, Yezdi, Jawa, among others, on the roads of Bengaluru.

ITC Windsor on Sankey Road in Bengaluru was the starting point and the vehicles began their drive around 9am after breakfast, and followed the city roads to reach ITC Gardenia around 12.30pm to conclude over lunch.

It was a sight to behold, especially for bike and car enthusiasts, as the vehicles passed through the roads of Namma Bengaluru. The drive route comprised of key landmarks in the city as such Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Ulsoor Lake. UB City, MG Road.

The drive was flagged off by Dr MA Saleem, who is the special commissioner and ADGP of traffic in Bengaluru and was also the chief guest at the event.

"This event has a legacy of its own in Bengaluru and we are delighted to bring it back after eight years. These historic vehicles have stood tall against the test of time and sustained through decades," said Zubin Songad, the area manager of ITC Hotels South and the general manager of ITC Grand Chola.

"Historic Vehicles depicts the evolution of automobiles and today it is getting difficult to see them because of the very high maintenance, traffic and motor vehicle regulations. I am happy and grateful to the ITC team to revive this annual event, so that not just the people form Bengaluru but also from across the world can experience it via social media as well," said Dr Ravi Prakash, the FHVI president.