Auto Expo 2023: Check out the stunning display of vintage cars at the Indian Motor Show

SUMMARY They are often collectable and are valued for their rarity, design, and historical importance. Vintage cars are usually more than 25 years old and are considered to be classic cars. They are also known for their craftsmanship, attention to detail and use of materials that were state-of-the-art for the time. These cars are not always used for regular transportation, but are often kept as a collectable and are maintained and restored to keep their original condition. The Auto Expo 2023 has showcased a collection of such rare vintage cars. Here's a look at some of the vintage cars that have been displayed at the Indian Motor Show.

1 / 9

Italy’s iconic Fiat Topolino | The Fiat Topolino was a small, affordable, and fuel-efficient city car produced by Fiat from 1936-1955. It was popularly known as "little mouse" and was also produced under license in other countries as Plymouth Mouse. It came in both sedan and convertible body styles.

2 / 9

Italy's iconic Fiat Topolino was originally called the Fiat 500 and was designed to be an affordable and innovative car for the masses. The car was eventually renamed 'Topolino', which means 'little mouse', in homage to Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse. It was one of the first cars to have a gauge to display the amount of petrol in the tank, and featured independent front suspension, a four-speed synchromesh gearbox, and four-wheel hydraulic brakes. It was designed by engineer Dante Giacosa and had a swept volume of 570cc, making it one of the smallest cars ever built.

3 / 9

BMW E30 M3 | The BMW E30 M3 is a high-performance sports car produced by BMW from 1986 to 1991. It is based on the BMW E30 3 Series platform and was powered by a four-cylinder engine. The car is widely considered a classic and is sought after by enthusiasts for its handling and performance.

4 / 9

The BMW E30 M3 is considered the best M3 ever made and is one of the most iconic cars of the last three decades. It was the first M3 produced and featured a 175 kW 2.5-litre engine. It was also the first 3 Series to be offered as a sedan and an estate and was the first to have an all-wheel-drive and diesel engine options.

5 / 9

Morris Minor Lowlight Tourer | The Morris Minor is a compact car produced by Morris Motors in the UK between 1948 and 1972. The Lowlight Tourer variant is a convertible version of the car with a folding hood and side curtains. It was produced between 1948 and 1953.

6 / 9

Mercedes Benz 200D | The Mercedes-Benz 200D is a diesel-powered compact executive car produced by Mercedes-Benz between the years 1978-1985. This car was powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine and was available as a 4-door sedan. It was known for its fuel efficiency, durability and strong performance. It was also equipped with advanced features such as air conditioning, power steering and disc brakes, making it a popular choice among buyers looking for a comfortable and reliable vehicle.

7 / 9

Armstrong Siddeley Typhoon | The Armstrong Siddeley Typhoon is a British car produced by Armstrong Siddeley between 1948 and 1954. This car was a luxury saloon with a 4-door body style, powered by a 2.3-litre inline-six engine. It was known for its spacious and comfortable interior, smooth ride, and advanced features such as independent front suspension and automatic transmission. It was considered a high-end vehicle at the time of its production and its production run was limited.

8 / 9

Fiat 1100 1960 | The Fiat 1100 is a compact car that was produced by the Italian automaker Fiat from 1953 to 1969. The 1960 model featured a 1.1-litre 4-cylinder engine and was available in various body styles including a sedan, wagon, and convertible. It was known for its simplicity, reliability, and fuel efficiency.

9 / 9

Willys MB | The Willys MB, also known as the Willys Jeep, was a compact four-wheel drive utility vehicle produced by Willys during World War II. It was the primary light-wheeled vehicle used by the United States and its allies during the war and was also used for various civilian purposes after the war. The Willys MB is known for its ruggedness, versatility and durability.