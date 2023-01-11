In Pics | Tata Avinya to Maruti EVX – Auto Expo Day 1 got an electric kickstart

SUMMARY The Auto Expo made a comeback after a gap of three years. Taking place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the Indian Motor Show on day 1 witnessed many electric vehicles being unveiled. Here’s a look at some of the vehicles that were seen at the expo.

Maruti EVX | Maruti Suzuki India unveiled the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the opening day of Auto Expo 2023. With an upright posture and a commanding high-seat, the 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' - Concept eVX offers futuristic SUV design elements. (Image: Nishtha Pandey)

MG Motor Hector | The new Hector and Hector Plus were launched by MG Motor India at the Auto Expo 2023 at a starting price of Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. It also unveiled two electric vehicles —the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback and the MG EHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV. (Image: @MGMotorIn)

Tata Avinya EV | The Tata Avinya concept was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The company also showcased the Curvy ICE concept, Avinya EV, Harrier EV and Sierra EV. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons said that the company aims to achieve net zero emission travel by 2045. (Image: Nishtha Pandey)

Kia EV9 | Kia Motors India on Wednesday launched the futuristic EV9 concept, which will feature solar panels to extend the range. The automaker will launch the India-specific EV by 2025. (Image: News18)

Kia KA4 | A luxury RV, the KA4, offers sophisticated design, world-class safety, innovation, and advanced drive dynamics. In addition to its commanding UV stance, the Kia KA4 has a completely redesigned exterior, giving it a rugged appearance. Interior design is handled by Kia's California design studio, which has also built global award-winning vehicles like the Telluride and Sorento. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Greaves Cotton EV | Engineering company Greaves Cotton unveiled its range of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The company unveiled three two-wheelers under the Ampere brand series — Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU which can be also used for deliveries. (Image: Nishtha Pandey)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 | The India-assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6 kWh Li-ion battery and offers a top speed of 217 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. The vehicle also boasts a 631-kilometre ARAI-tested range. The car will be available at Rs 44.9 lakh for the first 500 customers. (Image: Nishtha Pandey)

Wagon R Flexi Fuel | The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype is designed to run on any blend of ethanol and petrol between 20 percent and 85 percent (E20), aligned with the government's clean and green initiatives. In addition to Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, Maruti Suzuki engineers design and develop the car locally. (Image: Nishtha Pandey)

Atul Auto EV | Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto announced its foray into the electric vehicle space by launching two models at the Auto Expo 2023. Atul Greentech Private Ltd (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto, launched Mobili, a passenger vehicle, and cargo variant Energie. Both Mobili and Energie are built with industry-leading technology, telematics and Battery Management Systems (BMS), said a statement. (Image: Nishtha Pandey)

Ashok Leyland A6 LNG | Ashok Leyland showcased the A6 LNG truck, powered by a 6-cylinder LNG/CNG engine, mated to a 9-speed gearbox. The truck makes a whopping 1200 Nm of torque and achieves a top speed of 80 kmph! (Image: Moneycontrol)