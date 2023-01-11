SUMMARY The Auto Expo is known to showcase concept cars by manufacturers which give a hint at where the company is headed in the near to medium future. In plain terms. a concept car is a prototype made to showcase new styling and/or new technology. This time, at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and MG will showcase such concepts, especially in their electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

(L to R) Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the Concept eVX, Suzuki's first Global Strategic EV at Auto Expo 2023 on January 11.

The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding high seating. The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Concept eVX is underpinned by a ground-up all-electric platform that will spawn a range of future EVs, Maruti Suzuki said. (Photo by Nishtha Pandey)

The eVX bears Suzuki’s signature SUV design with an aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance.

The concept eVX is a part of Suzuki’s vision for the future of developing EVs to contribute to the company’s mission of sustainability in India and around the world.