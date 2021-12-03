From Ola S1, Bounce Infinity E1 to Simple One, a look at latest e-scooters in India's EV two-wheeler market



1 / 6 Electric two-wheelers sales have seen an upsurge in the past few months. The EV market also received a festive boost in October, clocking the highest-ever monthly sales at 38,170 units, up 11 percent over the previous month and 250 percent over the same period last year. Here’s a look at the latest entrants in the EV two-wheeler market.



2 / 6 Bounce Infinity E1 | Bengaluru-based electric mobility firm Bounce launched Infinity E1, its first electric vehicle, on Thursday. One variant has no battery but buyers can subscribe to the company’s paid battery swapping service. It is priced at Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The other variant comes with a battery and charger and is priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has started accepting pre-bookings for Infinity E1.



3 / 6 Ola electric S1 and S1 Pro | Ola Electric has launched electric scooter Ola S1 in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro. Priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru), the S1 variant claims to cover 121 km. The S1 Pro, which is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom Bangalore), brags of going around 180 km without a recharge. Ola is likely to deliver the first batch of e-scooters between December 15 and 30, when it was expected between October 25 to November 25.



4 / 6 Simple One | Bengaluru-based Simple Energy launched its ‘One’ electric scooter priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter comes with a riding range of 236 km and picks up a top speed of 100 kmph.



5 / 6 RV 400 | Revolt Motors electric motorcycle RV 400, which is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, is now planning to expand to other cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur and Surat. Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery and can go up to 150 km without the need to recharge. It is priced at Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom Delhi)