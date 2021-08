As demand for SUVs rises, so does waiting period: Find out how long you have to wait for these top vehicles

As demand for SUVs rises in India, the waiting period for multipurpose vehicles is also extending. Although the supply-demand correlation seems to be the problem, it is only exasperated by the shortage of microchips. The supply shortage would continue to impact at least 169 industries and may last until 2023. The reason behind the shortage is primarily that these microchips are produced by very few manufacturers in the US, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan and China. (Image: Shutterstock)