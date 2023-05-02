The good, bad and ugly of April auto sales

SUMMARY Auto sales: What's Hot, What's Not | April was a mixed bag for auto companies. Here's a list of the good, bad, and ugly sales last month.

What's Hot! | Eicher Motors: The auto company recorded strong sales for Royal Enfield and commercial vehicles. The total sales for Royal Enfield were up 18 percent at 73,136 units, compared to last year's 62,155 units. The total sales of commercial vehicles was up 18.9 percent as well in April at 6,567 units, from last year's 5,525 units.

What's Hot! | Bajaj Auto: Its stock hit a 52-week high as the auto company reported very strong domestic sales growth in April 2023. Its total sales were up 7 percent at 3.31 lakh units, led by 109 percent year-on-year growth in domestic sales. Exports continued to be under pressure, down 43 percent year-on-year at 1.18 lakh units.

What's Hot! | Ashok Leyland: The auto company continues to report double-digit growth. Its total sales growth was up 10 percent at 12,974 units from last year's 11,847 units. The MHCV bus sales were very strong as well, up 82 percent year-on-year. The LCV sales were up 21 percent at 5,041 units from the previous year.

What's Hot! | Maruti Suzuki: The auto major's total sales went up 6.5 percent at 1.60 lakh units from last April's 1.50 lakh units. Its domestic sales saw an 8.5 percent increase at 1.43 lakh units from the previous year's 1.32 lakh units.

What's Hot! | TVS Motor: The auto company saw a very strong growth in the domestic two-wheeler segment. Its total sales were up 4 percent At 3.06 lakh units from the previous year's 2.95 lakh units. Domestic two-wheelers registered growth of 29 percent at 2.32 lakh, compared to the 1.80 lakh units of last April. TVS iQube Electric achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units.

What's Not! | Hero MotoCorp: The auto company's sales for April were below estimates. Its total sales were down 5.2 percent at 3.96 lakh in April compared to last year's 4.18 lakh units. Nomura had expected the company's sales to reach 4.50 lakh in April.

What's Not! | Tata Motors: The company saw weakness in commercial vehicle sales, which dragged down its overall sales. The total domestic sales were down 4 percent at 68,514 units in April from last year's 71,467 units. Its total commercial vehicle sales were down 27 percent at 22,492 from the previous year's 30,838 units.

Mixed Bag! | Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto company showed weakness in tractor sales, while its auto sales were strong. Its total tractor sales were down 11 percent at 36,405 units from last April's 40,939 units. The M&M auto sales were up 36.5 percent year-on-year in April. Meanwhile, it made 62,294 total sales in April compared to last year's 45,640 units