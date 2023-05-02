The good, bad and ugly of April auto sales

SUMMARY Auto sales: What's Hot, What's Not | April was a mixed bag for auto companies. Here's a list of the good, bad, and ugly sales last month.

What's Hot! | Eicher Motors: The auto company recorded strong sales for Royal Enfield and commercial vehicles. The total sales for Royal Enfield were up 18 percent at 73,136 units, compared to last year's 62,155 units. The total sales of commercial vehicles was up 18.9 percent as well in April at 6,567 units, from last year's 5,525 units.

What's Hot! | Bajaj Auto: Its stock hit a 52-week high as the auto company reported very strong domestic sales growth in April 2023. Its total sales were up 7 percent at 3.31 lakh units, led by 109 percent year-on-year growth in domestic sales. Exports continued to be under pressure, down 43 percent year-on-year at 1.18 lakh units.