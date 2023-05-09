ADAS adoption in India up 50% in Q1 2023, EV market grows 48%: report

SUMMARY Electric Passenger Vehicle (EPV) segment grew over 114 percent YoY in Q1 2023. Tata Motor’s Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago and Tigor; MG Motor’s ZS EV, and BYD’s ATTO 3 and E6, hold the major EPV segment market share.

The connected vehicle (CV) market grew over 60 percent in India, driven by the introduction of new Connected Vehicles (CVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) by various brands, revealed CMR’s latest auto market report for Q1 2023 on Tuesday. (Image: Shutterstock)

The report further said that increasing consumer demand contributed to healthy demand and particularly alternative powertrains. According to John Martin, Senior Analyst, Smart Mobility Practice at CMR, “There is growing consumer awareness around connected vehicle technologies. For instance, connected vehicle tech has consistently increased its footprint in the industry.” (Image: Shutterstock)