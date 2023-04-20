homephotos Newsauto News2023 Lexus RX hybrid SUV launched in India at Rs 95.80 lakh

2023 Lexus RX hybrid SUV launched in India at Rs 95.80 lakh

By Vivek Dubey  Apr 20, 2023 11:36:54 AM IST (Published)

The fifth-gen Lexus RX rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Range Rover Velar, Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q7.

Japanese automaker Toyota’s luxury vehicle division Lexus has launched the 2023 RX in India.

The new sports utility vehicle (SUV) is available in two variants - RX350h Luxury priced at Rs 95.80 lakh and RX500h F-Sport+ at Rs 1.18 crore (Both ex-showroom).

Lexus’ this new SUV, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is based on the TNGA-K platform.

The new 2023 RX SUV is 4,890 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. It has a longer wheelbase (2,850 mm) and weighs 90 kg less than the outgoing model.

The Lexus RX features a bold Spindle Grille up front flanked by sharp LED headlamps and V-shaped LED daytime running lights.

The SUV has a coupe-like roofline that blends into a steeply-raked rear windshield. The car gets sleek LED taillights with a light bar in the centre.

Inside, the RX comes with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and wired Android Auto, a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof.

The RX350h Luxury variant is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid unit that generates 247 BHP and 242 Nm.

The RX350h Luxury gets an all-wheel drive system as standard and is capable of doing 0-100kph in a claimed 7.9 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 200kph.

The RX500h F-Sport+ trim packs a 2.4-litre petrol engine paired with an e-motor, developing 366 BHP and 460 Nm.

The RX500h F-Sport+ comes with all-wheel drive as standard and can do the 0-100kph dash in 6.2 seconds and go on to a top speed of 210kph.

Lexus is offering a choice of three interior colours – Black, Dark Sepia and Solis White – and two trim options that include sumi woodgrain and medium bamboo brown.

