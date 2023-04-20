English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsauto News2023 Lexus RX hybrid SUV launched in India at Rs 95.80 lakh

2023 Lexus RX hybrid SUV launched in India at Rs 95.80 lakh

2023 Lexus RX hybrid SUV launched in India at Rs 95.80 lakh
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Apr 20, 2023 11:36:54 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The fifth-gen Lexus RX rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Range Rover Velar, Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q7.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 13
Show More
Show More

Japanese automaker Toyota’s luxury vehicle division Lexus has launched the 2023 RX in India.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 13
Show More
Show More

The new sports utility vehicle (SUV) is available in two variants - RX350h Luxury priced at Rs 95.80 lakh and RX500h F-Sport+ at Rs 1.18 crore (Both ex-showroom).

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 13
Show More
Show More

Lexus’ this new SUV, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is based on the TNGA-K platform.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 13
Show More
Show More

The new 2023 RX SUV is 4,890 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. It has a longer wheelbase (2,850 mm) and weighs 90 kg less than the outgoing model.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 13
Show More
Show More

The Lexus RX features a bold Spindle Grille up front flanked by sharp LED headlamps and V-shaped LED daytime running lights.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 13
Show More
Show More

The SUV has a coupe-like roofline that blends into a steeply-raked rear windshield. The car gets sleek LED taillights with a light bar in the centre.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 13
Show More
Show More

Inside, the RX comes with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and wired Android Auto, a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 13
Show More
Show More

The RX350h Luxury variant is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid unit that generates 247 BHP and 242 Nm.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 13
Show More
Show More

The RX350h Luxury gets an all-wheel drive system as standard and is capable of doing 0-100kph in a claimed 7.9 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 200kph.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 13
Show More
Show More

The RX500h F-Sport+ trim packs a 2.4-litre petrol engine paired with an e-motor, developing 366 BHP and 460 Nm.

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 13
Show More
Show More

The RX500h F-Sport+ comes with all-wheel drive as standard and can do the 0-100kph dash in 6.2 seconds and go on to a top speed of 210kph.

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 13
Show More
Show More

Lexus is offering a choice of three interior colours – Black, Dark Sepia and Solis White – and two trim options that include sumi woodgrain and medium bamboo brown.

CNBCTV18
Image count13 / 13
Show More
Show More

The fifth-gen Lexus RX rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Range Rover Velar, Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q7.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Elon Musk announces Tesla Cybertruck delivery event, Check details here

Next Article

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X