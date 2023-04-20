2023 Lexus RX hybrid SUV launched in India at Rs 95.80 lakh

SUMMARY The fifth-gen Lexus RX rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Range Rover Velar, Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q7.

Japanese automaker Toyota’s luxury vehicle division Lexus has launched the 2023 RX in India.

The new sports utility vehicle (SUV) is available in two variants - RX350h Luxury priced at Rs 95.80 lakh and RX500h F-Sport+ at Rs 1.18 crore (Both ex-showroom).

Lexus’ this new SUV, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is based on the TNGA-K platform.

The new 2023 RX SUV is 4,890 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. It has a longer wheelbase (2,850 mm) and weighs 90 kg less than the outgoing model.

The Lexus RX features a bold Spindle Grille up front flanked by sharp LED headlamps and V-shaped LED daytime running lights.

The SUV has a coupe-like roofline that blends into a steeply-raked rear windshield. The car gets sleek LED taillights with a light bar in the centre.

Inside, the RX comes with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and wired Android Auto, a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof.

The RX350h Luxury variant is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid unit that generates 247 BHP and 242 Nm.

The RX350h Luxury gets an all-wheel drive system as standard and is capable of doing 0-100kph in a claimed 7.9 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 200kph.

The RX500h F-Sport+ trim packs a 2.4-litre petrol engine paired with an e-motor, developing 366 BHP and 460 Nm.

The RX500h F-Sport+ comes with all-wheel drive as standard and can do the 0-100kph dash in 6.2 seconds and go on to a top speed of 210kph.

Lexus is offering a choice of three interior colours – Black, Dark Sepia and Solis White – and two trim options that include sumi woodgrain and medium bamboo brown.

