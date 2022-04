1 / 6 The all-new 2022 Maruti XL6 six seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was launched at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on April 21. The Maruti XL6 has been given a facelift and incorporates a 360 degree camera for parking convenience. It will be available in three different trim levels namely the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus. Read on to find out more details of Maruti's recent launch. (Image: Maruti)



2 / 6 Since its launch in 2019, this is the first facelift that Maruti has given the XL6 to compete with MPVs in the segment including the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens. In size and features wise it can be compared to the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Alcazar. (Image: Maruti)



3 / 6 The 2022 Maruti XL6 has been given 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and connected-car technology. The feature helps drivers track the location of the car, lock/unlock and turn on/off hazard lights. Called Suzuki Connected, the latest feature also displays critical information about the vehicle. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)



4 / 6 It has ventilated front seats and comes with Heads-Up Display, which showcases speed, engine RPM, navigation and other symbols on a glass screen. The car is fitted with TPMS, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)



5 / 6 The 2022 Maruti XL6 facelift has been priced between Rs 11,29,000 and costs Rs 14,55,000 for the top-end model. Here's a breakup of the pricing -- Manual Transmission (5MT) models: Zeta has been priced at Rs 11,29,000; Alpha at Rs 12,29,000; Alpha+ has been priced at Rs 12,89,000; Alpha+ Dual Tone at Rs 13,05,000 (Image: Maruti Suzuki)