1 / 12 Nashik district in Maharashtra is one of the largest vegetable hubs in India, supplying onion, tomato and grape to most parts of the country and abroad. But the past few years have been rough on farmers on account of the pandemic, erratic weather and now, rising costs. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



2 / 12 Erratic weather has been a major issue for farmers in the past year. Unseasonal rains in December, for instance, damaged over 40,000 hectares of crops. Onion and grape farmers, both of which are close to harvest time, were the worst affected. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



3 / 12 It costs a farmer around Rs 60,000 per acre to cultivate onion per harvest, including the cost of labour, fertilisers, among others. However, farmers say that the rising price of fertilisers from Rs 900 for a 50kg bag to Rs 1,900-2,000 now, and with rains damaging the crop, the quality of onions has been deteriorating, which impacts the price they get for their produce. This combined with inflation on other fronts is making farming unviable. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta)



4 / 12 In June-July, Nashik saw a bumper harvest for tomatoes. While this may sound like good news, it wasn't so for farmers. A bumper crop meant a surplus in the market, which dragged down prices. Making matters worse, demand plunged on the back of the second wave of the pandemic. As a result, prices crashed to as low as Rs 4 a kilo and several farmers dumped their produce. “I sold 10 quintal of tomato and had to throw away 200 quintal. I had incurred an expense of Rs 1 lakh of which I recovered only Rs 9,000. How is this sustainable?” a tomato farmer said. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



5 / 12 Rising fuel prices too, have become a major issue for the farmers, as they say it costs them more to reach the market than what they get for the produce they have come to sell. “Gas subsidy has been removed and price of that has increased, Diesel that cost Rs 60 earlier no costs Rs 100; petrol is at Rs 120 -- what is the benefit to farmers?” Gulab Kate, a farmer who came to the Pimpalgaon APMC to sell his onion harvest, lamented. (Image: Shilpa Ranipeta)



6 / 12 Grape as a crop, farmers in Nashik say, is complicated as it requires care through the year. And it’s an expensive one too. Climate change has been a major issue for grape farmers over the past 6-7 years, making grape a very risky crop. Farmers say it costs around Rs 4.5 lakh to grow grapes in one acre, and unseasonal rains during the flowering stage or when harvest season is near causes massive damage to the crop. For export farmers especially, any cracking of the grapes caused by rain, or damage caused by pesticides is detrimental as these then do not qualify for exporting. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



7 / 12 The pandemic too, had a major impact on grape farmers who saw demand plunge when restrictions were imposed. “Because of COVID, there were no takers in the market. Our entire produce was ready, but everything was shut so we had to keep it here at the farm itself. Eventually, we had to sell it for Rs 7-10 per kg when it cost me about Rs 45 a kilo to produce them,” Raosaheb Bhosale, a grape farmer said.(Image: Shilpa Ranipeta)



8 / 12 Government schemes offered to farmers, such as the PM Kisan scheme or the Fasal Bhima Yojana, haven’t been of much help, they say. “If the government wants to help, then they should give farm loan waiver -- every farmer has so much debt. What will Rs 2,000 do? People eat one meal for that much in cities and what will we do with that? You don’t even get 50kg bag of fertiliser for that much,” Shivaji Avare, a tomato farmer, said. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



9 / 12 The Fasal Bhima Yojana, which has been important given the damage to their crops amid unseasonal rain, hasn’t been beneficial either. Some farmers say they have been paying a premium, but when there is crop damage, they are often unaware about how to go about claiming damages or insurance. Grape farmers, on the other hand, say the issue they face is that sometimes it may rain in their village, but not the village where the weather station has been placed. There is one weather station for every 10 villages. If the rain isnt recorded at the weather station, but it rained in their village, then they’re unable to claim insurance. They say there should be a way to make the claiming process more efficient, so farmers are able to claim damages when required.(Shilpa Ranipeta)



10 / 12 Grape farmers have a long list of what they require from the government. One of the biggest asks has been a 50 percent subsidy in purchasing plastic covers for the crop. ‘Cover Crop’ they say will not only ensure grapes are not damaged by unseasonal rains and erratic weather, but also will also require lesser use of fertiliser, which then will make sure they don’t incur losses on their produce. They also have made representations to the government to help intervene in reducing the export duty to Bangladesh by 50 percent and in Europe down to zero to ensure grape export from India is competitive. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



11 / 12 Tomato and onion farmers also say that the government needs to take steps to ensure export markets are not impacted. Exporting onion and tomato fetches these farmers a much higher price. However, they say export to markets such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Dubai, and Pakistan, among others, has come to a standstill and this has been majorly impacting their livelihood.(Image: Shilpa Ranipeta)