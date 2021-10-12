Surrogate advertising: How these Indian brands sell sin goods on the sly



1 / 7 Surrogate advertising is the form of advertising where brands promote regulated products, like cigarettes and alcohol through disguised advertisements of other products. Surrogate advertising banks on the value of brand recall in advertising, and studies have shown that viewers of these advertisements understand the real product being advertised. They have shown to have an impact on actual purchases as well. Here are some companies that engage in surrogate advertising. The concept of surrogate advertisements gathered steam in India after the advertising of sin goods — like tobacco and liquor products — was banned on mass media under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995.









2 / 7 Bacardi: One of the largest privately held, family-owned spirits companies in the world, the company gained fame for its white rum before expanding its business to other liquors. The company engaged in surrogate advertising by advertising its now-famous line of Bacardi Blast music CDs. (Image: Shutterstock)









3 / 7 Imperial Blue: One of the best-selling whiskies in the world, also known as Seagram’s Imperial Blue advertises itself through music CDs and other similar products. (Image: Reuters)









4 / 7 Kingfisher: The Indian beverage brand of disgraced businessman Vijay Mallya used to engage in surrogate advertising through the promotion of club sodas, calendars, music CDs and more. (Image: Reuters)









5 / 7 McDowell’s: The whiskey brand that enjoys large sales in the Indian subcontinent relies on advertising of its club soda to spread brand recall and keep the brand name in the public consciousness.









6 / 7 Kamla Pasand: The tobacco brand has engaged numerous advertising campaigns for its mouth fresheners and similar products to engage in surrogate advertising. (Image: IANS)





