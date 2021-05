ZebPay, one of the country’s Bitcoin and crypto asset exchanges, on Thursday announced the launch of the ZebPay lending platform, a first-of-its-kind crypto lending model in India.

"This new offering from ZebPay will allow users to lend their coins to ZebPay, on which they can earn returns depending on the coin and the time period it is loaned for," the exchange said in a statement.

"The ZebPay lending platform will generate returns on users’ crypto investments if they lend select cryptos thus, providing an opportunity to earn a passive income by adding on to the returns gained from rising crypto prices. On launch, the lending feature will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and Dai (DAI)," it said.

Depending on the term of deposit, users will be able to generate returns of up to 3 percent on their Bitcoin (BTC), up to 7 percent on Ethereum (ETH) and Dai (DaI) and up to 12 percent on Tether (USDT).

Investors can lend their crypto for an open term or a fixed term with the ZebPay lending platform. Under the open term, investors will not need to lock in their crypto under the open term deposit and will earn returns as applicable for the day, with the returns being deposited in the investor’s trading wallet along with the principal amount. The fixed-term will allow investors to lend their crypto for 7-day, 30-day, 60-day and 90-day periods, with the rate of return varying for each, ZebPay said.

In this case, tokens cannot be withdrawn before the end of the term. In case the investor chooses to withdraw early, a small penalty will be applied.

Upon maturity, ZebPay added that the returns earned will be deposited in an investor’s trading wallet along with the principal amount. The returns offered on the ZebPay lending platform will be calculated directly based on the amount of crypto an investor holds.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay, said, “With the launch of the ZebPay lending platform, we want to give users the opportunity to grow their investments further, by making their existing crypto holdings do all the work.”