You can soon win up to Rs 1 crore by uploading GST bills — Here's how

Starting from September 1, the government is set to launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' invoice incentive scheme, aimed at encouraging customers to request invoices for their purchases. Under this scheme, consumers stand a chance to win cash prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore. These prizes will be awarded through monthly and quarterly draws.

This initiative, introduced by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), will initially roll out in six States and Union Territories: Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Beyond the potential rewards, the scheme aims to promote a responsible consumer culture. By incentivizing individuals to request legitimate invoices, the initiative contributes to curbing tax evasion, fostering accountability, and supporting the formal economy’s growth. This digitally-driven effort aligns with the government’s endeavors to enhance GST processes and revenue collection.

How to participate in Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme?

To participate, individuals need to upload invoices issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers on the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' mobile app. It's important to note that the minimum invoice value should be Rs 200 for eligibility in the lucky draw, and a maximum of 25 invoices can be uploaded per month.

The app will be accessible on both iOS and Android platforms, making it convenient for users to participate. The uploaded invoices should include key details such as the seller’s GSTIN, invoice number, payment amount, and tax information.