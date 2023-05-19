You can redeem SGB 2017-18, Series VIII at 104% profit: Check due date

The Sovereign Gold Bond 2017-18 Scheme Series VIII was priced at Rs 2,961 per unit at the time of issue. The Reserve Bank of India has set the redemption price at Rs 6,047 per unit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it will prematurely redeem Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) originally issued in November 2017 (SGB 2017-18, Series VIII) on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The premature redemption will be carried out at Rs 6,047 per unit, 104 percent higher than the issue price of Rs 2,961 per unit. If you were a retail investor who bought the bonds at a Rs 50 discount, the premature redemption price works out to a 107.7 percent premium to the discounted issue price of Rs 2,911 per bond.

The RBI calculates the partial redemption price on the simple average of the closing gold price of 999 purity of the previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA). So the redemption price of Rs 2,961/unit of SGB is the average closing price of gold for the period between May 17 and May 19, 2023.

As per the rules governing the issue and redemption of SGBs, the RBI can offer bondholders the option to prematurely redeem their bond holdings five years from the date of issue of that bond, on the day interest payment is due. SGBs earn the investor interest at 2.5 percent per annum, payable half-yearly. The interest rates for the SGB 2017-18 Series-VIII bonds fall on May 20 and November 20 of every year.

In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/post office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date, according to the RBI. The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.

SGBs mature 8 years after the date of issue, at which point RBI will pay the maturity price (calculated as the simple average of the closing price of gold for 3 business days prior to the maturity date) directly into the bond-holders bank account depending on the number of units held. Bondholders will be intimated on the impending maturity & bond redemption one month prior to maturity.

