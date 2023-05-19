You can redeem SGB 2017-18, Series VIII at 104% profit: Check due date

The Sovereign Gold Bond 2017-18 Scheme Series VIII was priced at Rs 2,961 per unit at the time of issue. The Reserve Bank of India has set the redemption price at Rs 6,047 per unit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it will prematurely redeem Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) originally issued in November 2017 (SGB 2017-18, Series VIII) on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The premature redemption will be carried out at Rs 6,047 per unit, 104 percent higher than the issue price of Rs 2,961 per unit. If you were a retail investor who bought the bonds at a Rs 50 discount, the premature redemption price works out to a 107.7 percent premium to the discounted issue price of Rs 2,911 per bond.

The RBI calculates the partial redemption price on the simple average of the closing gold price of 999 purity of the previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA). So the redemption price of Rs 2,961/unit of SGB is the average closing price of gold for the period between May 17 and May 19, 2023.